At the Receiving End:Workers engaged in mosquito control have been attacked in some areas. —File photo

Those hindering sanitary workers will be punished, says Collector

Collector S.A. Raman has warned persons, who do not extend cooperation for mosquito control works and obstruct sanitary workers from carrying out their work, of action under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act.

This comes in the light of an attack on a sanitary inspector, who was engaged in mosquito control works at Mangammapettai in Kaveripakkam block on September 28. Jagajivanram, a sanitary inspector attached to Banavaram primary health centre, along with 10 others, was involved in mosquito control works in Pappankulam and Mangammapettai villages.

Arunagiri, a resident of Mangammapettai colony had taken up construction work at his house. The sanitary inspector, on checking the premises, found larvae inside a water sump and tried to remove the breeding source. Arunagiri, his wife and their relative prevented the workers and used abusive language. They roughed up the sanitary inspector and pushed him out. Following a complaint from Priya, block medical officer of Banavaram, police registered a case and arrested two persons, the release said.

The Collector pointed out that 30 domestic breeding checkers were engaged in every block to check and destroy mosquito breeding sources. The workers were carrying out door-to-door surveillance .

House owners and public in Vellore district should extend full cooperation to these sanitary workers involved in mosquito control measures, Mr. Raman said. Action would be taken against house owners whose premises are found to be housing mosquito breeding sources and those who obstruct the mosquito control works and fail to cooperate with sanitary workers.

He said that such persons would be fined and punished as per the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, the release said.