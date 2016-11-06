Irate residents of Ezhuvan Kottaai, in Kaveripattinam, staged a road blockade over drinking water scarcity on Saturday.

Over 100 protesters, largely women, gathered at Katheri Melkottaai bus stop alleging that the neighbourhood had not received water for over three months. Ezhuvan Kottaai, with over 500-odd households and reportedly with over 2,000 people, had not received water for a long time. The residents had managed with water from the local water sources. However, even those water sources had turned dry, the protesters said.

The blockade held-up traffic in the area for over two hours. The police intervened and held talks with the protesters. Following an assurance that drinking water supply will be restored to the area, the residents dispersed.