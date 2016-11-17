They were given toilet closet free of cost

Sanitary Inspectors of Tiruvannamalai Municipality met residents’ welfare associations to sensitise them about Swachh Bharat Mission on Tuesday.

Sanitary Inspectors R. Albert, Vinoth Kanna, Karthikeyan, Madan Kumar and Dinesh Kumar met different residents’ welfare associations in Chengam Road, Thandarampattu Road and Tamil Min Nagar in Avalurpet Road.

The residents were asked to segregate bio-degradable and non-bio degradable waste before clearing them. Mr. Albert said they were asked about the specific problems faced by them in their areas.

People were encouraged to sell non-bio degradable wastes or hand them over to municipal staff as a separate package.

They were asked to help in achieving Open Defecation Free status in Tiruvannamalai municipality. They were administered Swachh Bharat pledge.

“People were also informed that 1,456 premises without toilets were identified in Tiruvannamalai. 1,100 of them were given Rs.8,000 from the government to build toilets,” municipal sources said.

The occupants of the premises were also given a bag of cement and a toilet closet free of cost with the help of donors.

