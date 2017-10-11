Reservoirs, tanks in Vellore filling up fast

In full flow: Rajathoppu, one of the reservoirs in Vellore, has reached its full capacity of 20.52 mcft.

more-in

A number of waterbodies are filled to the brim in Vellore district. Apart from the three reservoirs in the district, 33 tanks maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD) have also filled up.

After Andiappanur Odai, one of the three reservoirs in the district, filled up recently, water level reached the full storage capacity in the other two dams – Mordhana dam and Rajathoppu. Mordhana dam near Gudiyatham has reached its full capacity of 261.36 mcft and Rajathoppu its full capacity of 20.52 mcft.

According to the data available with the PWD, 977 cusecs was being discharged from Mordhana dam, while 118 cusecs and 156.10 cusecs of water was discharged from Rajathoppu and Andiappanur Odai respectively.

Of the total 519 tanks maintained by the PWD in Vellore district, 33 have reached full storage capacity. These 519 tanks have a total storage capacity of 11,395.01 mcft. Of this, the present storage level was 1,170.92 mcft, which was 10.28%.

Of the 33 tanks, 14 were in Katpadi taluk, six in Walajah, three in Tirupattur, two each in Vaniyambadi, Ambur, Nemili and Arcot and one each in Vellore and Arakkonam.

Seven tanks – one each in Anaicut, Katpadi, Walajah, two each in Nemili and Arcot – have 75% water. Another 32 tanks – nine in Walajah, seven in Katpadi, six in Arcot, two each in Vellore, Tirupattur, Gudiyatham and Nemili and one each in Ambur and Arakkonam – have 50% water. The remaining 447 tanks have less than 25% water.