Dalit residents staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Monday demanding that the post of Vettavalam town panchayat president be reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate.

G. Thirumoorthi, a councillor, and P. Mathiyalagan, a former councillor, led the protest held in front of the collectorate. They said that ever since Vettavalam was upgraded to town panchayat in 1961, the post of president has never been reserved for SC. Tiruvannamalai District has 10 town panchayats. Of them, except Vettavalam, nine other Town Panchayat President posts were reserved for SC at least once. But it never came once for Vettavalam. That apart, they had expressed anguish as the number of council members reserved for SC/STs has been reduced to two from three earlier. They have said that in the five wards where SC/ST people reside, the number of voters was 4,869 where as in the 10 wards where non-SC/ST people reside the number of voters was 7,081. Hence SC/ST people get proportionally very less number of council member posts.

