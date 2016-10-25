The male leopard that was rescued from inside a well in Cherambadi in Pandalur taluk on Sunday by the Forest Department personnel, will be released into a reserve forest in Gudalur division, officials said.

E. Vijayaraghavan, forest veterinarian, who was part of the team that captured the animal, said it had sustained very minor scratches to its body when it fell into the well. It was monitored overnight and was found to have recovered on Monday. So a decision to release the animal was taken. – Staff Reporter