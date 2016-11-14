(Left) Work on four-laning of Nagapattinam-Thanjavur highway in progress; a hoarding in front of a land belonging toSri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple at Chethirabalapuram near Kuththalam in Nagapattinam district.— .....Photos: B.Velankanni Raj

The National Highways Authority of India which has taken up a massive project of two-laning of the Nagapattinam - Thanjavur National Highway, has been struggling hard to execute the work. “The entire 78.5 kms stretch falls in the delta region and obviously, the geometrical adjustments for ensuring visibility for safety of road users and prevention of damage due to floods during monsoon have been carefully considered,” says an official of NHAI.

The volume of traffic has been on the rise in this segment. The widening of the road would benefit long-distance passengers. Local residents, office-goers and students seem to be delighted over the work and they have already started using the new road wherever the widening has been completed, although the NHAI had set up stones and boulders all along the stretch preventing its use by heavy vehicles.

The widening will facilitate road users to operate the four-wheelers at a minimum speed of 100 km per hour.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department has taken up a series of measures to protect immovable property belonging to various temples across Nagapattinam district.

All along the district, one can see vacant sites mostly donated by devotees and philanthropists decades ago. To prevent any unauthorised encroachments at these sites, the HR and CE Department had set up hoardings warning the trespassers against such encroachments.

One of the hoardings at Sethirabalapuram near Kuththalam in Nagapattinam district, says that a piece of land in the area belongs to Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Kuththalam, It warned that legal action would be initiated against any unlawful entry into the land.

The hoarding has made the local residents to guard the property. “The hoarding has helped in sensitising the local residents in protecting the property from encroachments”, say official sources.

Contributed by

M. Balaganessin