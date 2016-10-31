Volunteers reach out at Velankanni

The district administration, in co-ordination with the volunteers and service organisations and institutions in Velankanni, has taken all steps to prevent any eventuality at Velankanni seashore.

With the ‘Deepavali’ festival falling in the weekend, the seashore at Velankanni attracted a large number of tourists and pilgrims.

Not taking any chance, a group of volunteers were pressed into service to keep an eye on the tourists.

The volunteers were seen advising the visitors not to attempt swimming, due to strong currents.

“We also formed a separate mobile team on board a boat to keep a surveillance and also to ensure immediate rescue of needy persons,” said the volunteers.

Contributed by M. Balaganessin