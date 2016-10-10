The postponement of local body elections following the quashing of the election notification by the Madras High Court has left candidates, especially those belonging to the major political parties, deeply worried.

Many are gripped by anxiety on whether they would be retained as candidates by their parties. Some had even started their campaign after filing their nominations early and spent considerable sum of money. The candidates point out that they had given orders for pamphlets and posters and they would go waste unless the elections are notified again early.

Printing press people, who were looking for good business ahead of the Deepavali festival, are also disappointed as orders were cancelled. Many women daily wage earners, who get paid for being part of the electioneering, are ruing at the loss of income.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadre have been organising various special prayers to invoke the blessings of the Almighty for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Special homam was organised at Sri Brahmmapuriswarar Temple in Tirupattur near Padalur in Tiruchi district on Sunday. At Virachilai village, an interior village in Pudukottai district, residents were taken by surprise when a large number of devotees — all AIADMK workers — broke coconuts in front of Sri Adaikalam Kaathar temple. Led by P.K. Vairamuthu, district secretary of the party, they vied with one another in offering 1,008 coconuts, for about an hour.

CONTRIBUTED BY

S. GANESAN

AND

M. BALAGANESSIN