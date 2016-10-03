Indian multinational corporation Wipro organised the Spirit of Wipro Run 2016 at Swami Dayananda Educational Trust at Manjakudi in Tiruvarur district recently and scores of its employees participated. Powered by Ambition was the tagline of the event.

The fund generated though this event will be spent for the welfare of the differently-abled people through “Wipro-Cares”, the social wing of the conglomerate.

Employees at the Manjakkudi branch of Wipro were delighted to participate in the event.

It is notable that the Wipro Manjakkudi branch located in a small village in Tiruvarur district has completed its fifth year of service in the IT/BPS industry and is into its successful sixth year.

Trustee of the Swami Dayananda Educational Trust K. Bhaskar presided over the inaugural of the Spirit of Wipro Run in the presence of Location Head, Wipro Manjakkudi, Rajagopal.

Prizes were given away to winners of the event.

Contributed by L. Renganathan