Of late, the monthly farmers’ grievances meetings are being turned into platforms for staging agitations on one issue or other by a section of farmers’ representatives in the district. It has almost become customary for a group of farmers to be on their feet as soon as the meetings begin seeking to highlight their grievances. Very often, the issues raised by the farmers involve policy matters of the State or Central government leaving the district officials helpless. Some of the issues are raised repeatedly with the officials just explaining that the farmers concerns have been taken up with the government. At times, sections of the farmers choose to stage a walk out and stage a demonstration outside the venue at the Collector’s office. On some occasions, they rush to the table of the Collector to raise slogans. Pleas for order often go in vain. It has become customary for a team of police personnel to be deployed around the venue to keep a watchful eye on the farmers and intervene if the situation threatened to go out of control.

Students bear the brunt of monkey menace on the Keeranur – Kundrandarkovil highway. A group of students of Government Higher Secondary School at Odugampatti say that they have to exercise caution, particularly during the lunch hour, as the monkeys arrive at the school campus. Devotees and residents of Kundrandarkovil are disappointed over the extensive damage caused to the idol of Sri Gajasamharamurthy at the ‘rajagopuram’ of Sri Parvathagiriswarar temple, a rock-cut temple. K. L. Kumarasamy, a former headmaster, says that the rajagopuram was cleared of trees and bushes by the Archaeological Survey of India and was renovated in 2009. But the monkeys had damaged the hands of Lord Gajasamharamurthy, he lamented.

Now, the DMK has set its eye on the local body polls.

The party treasurer and opposition leader M.K. Stalin chose the public meeting organised in Tiruchi the other day as a perfect platform to exhort the cadre to gear up for the local body elections. The meeting was organised to explain to the public the plight of democracy in the Assembly in the wake of the suspension of DMK MLAs by the Speaker. The heavy downpour when Mr. Stalin began to speak came to an end only when the DMK leader concluded.

Contributed by

S.Ganesan and

M. Balaganessin

and R. Rajaram