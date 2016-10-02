Demanding replacement of the candidate selected for ward 55 of Tirunelveli Corporation, around 300 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadres staged a protest here on Saturday.

After the DMK fielded P. Kandasamy in the ward, dissent started brewing among the party cadres who alleged that their party candidate was an “outsider”.

The disagreement turned into a protest on Saturday when a group of DMK functionaries from the ward gathered in front of the party office on Salai Street in Vannarpet.

“Since the candidate fielded in ward 55 is an outsider, he should be replaced with a person who is working really hard for the party’s development in the ward,” they demanded.

They also raised slogans against the decision of the party to field Mr. Kandasamy.

However, the protesters left the spot after party office-bearers pacified them.