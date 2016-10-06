Culvert will be re-constructed soon, says a Corporation official

Almost a month after a portion of a culvert built across Kaanaar in Burma Colony in Vasanthapuram caved in, residents are waiting for the Vellore Corporation to take up repair works. They say that the caved in portion was not visible for road users at night, and posed a danger to passers-by.

A resident said that one end of the culvert constructed across Kaanaar caved in under the weight of a gravel-laden lorry that rode on it. “The lorry was transporting gravel for road laying works nearby. It was then that one side of the culvert caved in and the lorry’s rear tyre was caught,” he said.

The councillor and residents had tried to fill up the caved portion with rubble but it was of little use, residents said. “At night, the ditch caused by caving of the culvert is not visible to road users. It is dangerous for motorists, and a number of auto rickshaws have slipped into the ditch. It is scary to allow children to walk on the road,” another resident said.

Even the other side of the culvert has been partially damaged. Residents said that the Vellore Corporation should take up reconstruction works at the earliest so that people can move safely.

An official of the Corporation said the work to re-construct the culvert would be taken up at a cost of Rs. 18 lakh. “We had allotted the work order. The culvert will be demolished and re-constructed. The work has been on hold owing to the recent notification for local body polls. We will take up the works soon,” he said.