Public Works Department begins work as the storage level in the reservoir is low

Even while the fast-depleting water table at Mettur Dam is a matter of serious concern to the entire farming community of the State, the Public Works Department (PWD) has taken advantage of the low storage level to start renovating the dam shutters.

The water level at the dam has been going down ever since its sluices were opened to commence farm activities in the dozen delta districts on September 20, after a delay of more than three months. The dam had 87.68 feet of water then. Following the delay in the onset of the north-east monsoon and the repeated refusal of the Karnataka government to release water from Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini reservoirs despite the direction of the Supreme Court, the water level at the dam steadily came down. The dam’s storage level, which touched the below 50 feet mark on October 27, went down to below 40 feet on November 14.

Whenever the dam had poor storage of water, the PWD used the opportunity for the annual maintenance of the shutters. As such, the department launched the work of renovating the shutters on Saturday.

PWD sources said that the renovation of high-level shutters, low-level shutters, Ellis surplus shutters of the Stanley reservoir has been taken up. The work is expected to continue for the next three months.

The water level in the dam stood at 41.58 feet on Sunday against its full level of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 12.919 tmc against the dam’s full capacity of 93.47 tmc. The dam was getting an inflow of 1,853 cusecs and about 750 cusecs were being discharged into River Cauvery for the samba season, the sources added.