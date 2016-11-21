The people of Taaramangalam town, near Omalur, have urged the town panchayat to take steps for the renovation of the park, which is in a bad condition.- Photo: E. Lakshmi NarayananE_Lakshmi Narayanan;E_Lakshmi Narayanan

The poor condition of the public park at Taaramangalam town, near Omalur, maintained by the local town panchayat, is a matter concern for the people of this business town.

The park situated in ward number one of Taramangalam town panchayat till a few years ago remained a major attraction not only for the local people but also to the people of the neighbouring villages. The eye-catching spacious landscape, flower-bearing plants, and the merryplay equipment for the children provided added attraction to the park.

A large number of people, including senior citizens and children were frequent visitors to this park. The early morning walkers too found the park to their liking for their walk followed by stretching exercises.

Due to improper maintenance the park, once a landmark turned into a eyesore a few years ago.

On the pleas of the local people, the park was renovated with an arch at the entrance with proper fencing. New saplings were also planted inside and in the vicinity of the park. The town panchayat also employed people for watering and maintenance of the plants.

With the passage of time, the park was not maintained properly. Grown-up shrubs also prevent the people from visiting the park now.

Various organisations and the rural population have urged the town panchayat to once again renovate the park and the equipment and ensure proper maintenance of the same. This will go a long way in providing the needed entertainment to the local people, they say.