The farming community and people from other walks of life have urged the government to take steps for the renovation of the Yezuttukkal check dam near Thammampatti.

The River Swetha which originates from the foothills of Kolli hills flows through Thammampatti, Gangavalli, Veeraganur before mixing into Bay of Bengal.

The villages of Vazhakombai, Seradi, Pillaiyarmathi, Jangamasamuthiram, Mavaru, Sengadu all in Jangamasamuthiram village panchayat are situated in the foothills. Due to the presence of River Swetha, these villages always pose a green look.

The government constructed a check dam in Yezhuthukkal area in 2009-10 at an outlay of Rs. 45 lakhs for storing the water of River Swetha for agricultural and drinking water purpose. The storing of water in this check dam immensely benefited in improving the ground water level and also the water level in open wells in the surrounding areas.

During the last monsoon period, seepage of water was reported in the check dam, due to which the water could not be stored. The local farmers closed the seepages temporarily with the help of gunny bags.

Sakthivel, of the Tamil Nadu Malai Vaazh Makkal Koottamaippu, urged the government to take steps for the renovation of the check dam before the commencement of monsoon period.

He also favoured increasing the length of side walls of the check dam, which will pave way for storing more water.

Mr. Sakthivel also urged the government to take steps for the construction of check dams across River Swetha in between Yezuttukkal and Thammampatti. This will immensely benefit in improving the ground water level, which in turn will prove a boon for agricultural activities.