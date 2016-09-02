THOOTHUKUDI,TAMIL NADU: 01/09/2016: The police personnal taking out a passing out Parade at Police Training school at Perurani in Thoothukudi district on Thursday . Photo : N.Rajesh

The passing out parade of 662 Tamil Nadu Special Police Youth Brigade (TNSPYB) was held on the Police Recruit School (PRS) grounds at Perurani here on Thursday.

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police, M. Sathya Priya, Principal of PRS, Additional Director General of Police of Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group (CSG), C. Sylendra Babu inspected the guard of honour given by the recruits.

They were recruited in 2014 on consolidated payment. After completing physical training for six months, they cleared examination and got absorbed as constables.

The outgoing youth brigades would undergo training in the Tamil Nadu Special Police Batallion for a month.

Dr. Babu stressed the roles and responsibilities of youth brigades and how to treat the public.

The police should render a selfless service to the needy with a sense of dedication and commitment. Similar passing out parades were held at 28 locations in the state.

Additional Superintendent of Police and Vice-Principal of PRS, M.X.F. Besky attended the programme.

Later, the ADGP told reporters that the CSG personnel with a fleet of patrolling boats had intensified search operations to locate the missing Indian Air Force flight AN 32. Patrolling had been strengthened on and off the shore with the help of ‘all terrain vehicles’ and fast interceptor boats. Apart from available fleet of patrol boats, 20 more fast interceptor boats, which would be larger, would be inducted under phase two. They were getting ready at Goa. These were expected in another six months, he said.