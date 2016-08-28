Seven months after SVS College of Naturopathy and Yoga Science was locked and sealed by the district administration following the suspicious death of three girl students, the Madras High Court has directed the authorities to remove the seal.

Justice M. Sathyanarayanan granted the relief to the management based on the submissions of the Villupuram Collector that the lock and seal can be removed as the law and order situation in the area is under control.

On January 23, the bodies of Monisha, Saranya and Priyanka were found in a well near the college.

Their parents alleged that the girls were murdered.

Following the incident, the district administration kept the college under lock and seal to prevent the management from entering the campus and tampering with evidences and to prevent anti-social elements from damaging the college.

Subsequently, the government transferred all the students of the college to other government institutions.

Claiming that it had been seven months since the incident took place in January, that too outside the college premises, the management moved the court to lift the lock and seal.

“Most of the properties on the premises have already been damaged and the students have been shifted to nearby institutions. There cannot be any impediment on part of the authorities to remove the seal and handover the premises to the management,” the petitioner said.