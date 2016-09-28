This is the first- of-its-kind toilet for transgenders in the country, according to Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society.

The Omalur town panchayat in Salem district has set an example worthy of emulation by constructing an toilet block for transgenders at the bus stand in town.

It is said to be first such facility according to Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society for transgenders in a public place in the State.

It was the result of an initiative by the Salem Tirunangaigal Sangam Nala Sangam.

The sangam members presented a petition to the Collector in July stating that about 2,000 transgenders resided in Salem city, Omalur, Edappadi, Mettur and Attur towns in the district.

They faced lot of difficulties as there was no exclusive toilet for them in government offices and public places.

They were not allowed to use public toilets in offices and other places, the petition said and sought an exclusive facility.

S. Umarani, executive officer of the Omalur Town Panchayat, placed a resolution in the town panchayat council meeting seeking its approval for the construction of an exclusive toilet block at in the Omalur bus stand.

After the council gave its permission, a toilet and a bathroom were constructed from the general fund of the town pachayat. Power and water connection is being provided round the clock to the facility, official sources said. The service will be offered free of cost.

As the model code of conduct came into force ahead of the local body elections from Sunday, the facility is expected to be thrown open after the election.

