South Asian Fishermen Federation (SAFF) has urged the State government to take effective steps to bring back three fishermen stranded in Sharjah, apparently due to confiscation of their passports by their sponsor.

Federation general secretary Fr. Churchill and the family members of the stranded fishermen – B. Robert (39) of Puthenthurai, J. Selvam (28) of Kesavanputhenthurai, both in Kanniyakumari district, and A. Viyagula Arnold (20) of Koothankuzhi of Tirunelveli district – submitted a petition, addressed to the Chief Minister, to the Collector here on Friday.

The three fishermen ventured into sea for fishing for their Saudi-based sponsor, Jasim Al Raeesi, on August 2 and were detained by Iran Coast Guard (ICG). Later they were lodged in a prison in Abhu Moosa in Iran.

They were imposed a fine of 25,000 dinars each by an Iranian court. As they were unable to pay the fine, they languished in the prison for about a month. On the eve of Eid-e-Fetr, the fishermen were released by the ICG as a goodwill gesture on September 7, Fr. Churchill said.

When they were handed over to the Saudi Navy by the Iran Navy, the fishermen told them that they wanted to return to India. Angered over this, their sponsor refused to return their passports, allegedly attacked them inside a fishing boat and left them on the seashore.

The SAFF sent 1,000 dinars to the fishermen by its Saudi unit secretary, Antony, on Friday to meet their daily expenses. The fishermen were taken care off by the SAFF in Sharjah, he added.

A copy of the petition was sent to the External Affairs Minister, and Indian High Commissioner in Sharjah.