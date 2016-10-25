“It is very difficult to walk on some roads after rain”

: The DMK has urged the Highways Department to relay the roads dug for the underground drainage (UGD) project.

Addressing cadres after a demonstration here on Monday, Nagercoil MLA N. Suresh Rajan said that UGD project was being implemented very slowly. Pipes were laid and manholes for the project were constructed several months ago but roads were not relaid.

The stretches between Veppumudu junction-Anna Bus Stand, Chettiukulam Junction-Veppamudu Junction, Kottar-Beach Road, Beach Road-Irulappapuram, Chettikulam-Ramanpudur-Punnai Nagar, Ethamozhi-Rajakkamangalam-Ganapathypuram, Manavalakurichi and few other roads were in very bad shape. It is very difficult to walk on these roads even after a small spell of rain.

If the authorities failed to relay the roads, the DMK would stage road roko in front of the office of the Highways Department, he said.

Kanniyakumari DMK MLA S. Austin, town secretary R. Magesh, former MP Helen Davidson, State secretary of the Fishermen’s Wing Bernard participated.