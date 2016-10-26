Stating that harassment by an autorickshaw driver forced the 15-year-old girl of Vennandur in Namakkal district to commit suicide, relatives of the girl refused to receive the body at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday.

V. Kaviya of Alavaipatti was pursuing Class IX at a school in the area. On Monday, she committed suicide by hanging at her house. Her mother Vijaya, a conservancy worker, lodged complaint with the Vennandur police stating that Samuel of the same area spoke with Kaviya and asked her to love him. After relatives warned Samuel, he left. This had forced her to take the extreme step, Vijaya said. The body was taken to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and post-mortem done on Tuesday. However, relatives refused to receive the body and demanded the arrest of Samuel.