A CCTV grab shows the woman being surrounded by a few men and being beaten up.

They were reportedly upset that the woman married a man from a different community

A young woman, who had married her boyfriend belonging to a different community on Monday against the wishes of her family, was forcibly taken away by a group of persons including her relatives, from a garment unit in Tirupur where she was working on Tuesday evening. The incident has been captured on CCTV cameras installed in the garment unit located at Pappa Nagar in the city.

On Wednesday her husband Sundararajan (24) filed a complaint at the Anupparapalayam Police Station seeking to trace her. However, the police were yet to register a First Information Report.

In the CCTV footage, that was circulated widely on social media platforms, a group of persons including some women are seen dragging the girl from inside the garment unit even as fellow workers looked on helplessly. A man is also seen physically assaulting the girl.

A representative of the garment unit is seen arguing with the group that had entered the premises but no one prevented them from taking the woman away.

According to Inspector Shanmugam, the Station House Officer at Anupparpalayam Police Station, Sundararajan had in his complaint claimed that he had married the girl on Monday. He alleged that her family took her away to Tiruchi.

“We have entered the complaint in the Community Service Register and are trying to ascertain whether the youth and the girl were married”, Mr. Shanmugam said.

A city police team has gone to Tiruchi where the girl’s parents live to bring the family here.