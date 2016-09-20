On war path:Relatives of Ramkumar and villagers blocking traffic on Tenkasi-Panpozhi road in Tirunelveli district on Monday.

Angered over the alleged suicide of P. Ramkumar at the Puzhal prison on Sunday evening, family members and relatives of the deceased blocked traffic on Tenkasi – Panpozhi road on Monday.

The relatives, along with residents of Meenakshipuram and representatives of various Dalit organisations, claimed that Ramkumar did not commit suicide but was murdered inside the prison.

They demanded a CBI probe into the incident, saying it was a case of suspicious death.

They sought a probe into the incident by a sitting High Court Judge. They also wanted doctors belonging to the Scheduled Caste to be part of the post-mortem team.

Superintendent of Police V. Vikraman assured the protesters that their demands would be taken up with the authorities concerned through proper channel, following which they dispersed.

Traffic on Tenkasi – Panpozhi road was affected for nearly an hour.

Vehicles were diverted to an adjacent arterial road, Mr. Vikraman said. Police personnel have stepped up vigil in the village, he added.

Stage fast

Five members of an outfit called Tamil Nadu Dalit Rights Protection Movement staged a fast in front of the Ambedkar statute near Anna Stadium in Nagercoil on Monday seeking a CBI inquiry into the death of Ramkumar.

They also sought compensation for his family.