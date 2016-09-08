In an order issued on Wednesday, Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao said former Director General of Police Ashok Kumar was “permitted to voluntarily retire from service” with effect from the afternoon of September 6, 2016.

On the appointment of a regular DGP, a police officer said the procedure was that the State would send the names of five DGPs to the Centre and appoint one as the head of the force after approval. As of now, the State has four officers in the rank of DGP – K. Radhakrishnan, K.P. Maghendran, S. George and T.K. Rajendran. Though Archana Ramasundaram, a 1980-batch IPS officer and senior-most of all, is serving as the Director-General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), sources in the police headquarters said her suspension in the State has not been revoked yet.

Tamil Nadu is implementing the guidelines of the Supreme Court in the Prakash Singh case, which states that an officer appointed as DGP and head of the force shall hold office for a tenure not less than two years irrespective of the date of his/her superannuation.

Mr. George, who was posted as the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, began his third innings in the post on Wednesday.

In his earlier spell, Mr. George introduced intensive night patrolling and vehicle checks in the city.

He said the immediate priority would be the smooth conduct of the Vinayakar idol processions and Bakrid celebrations.