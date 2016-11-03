Knitwear exporters from Tirupur cluster will submit a detailed statement to the Centre for reconsideration of rebate of duties for the materials used in the manufacture of those swimsuit and baby wear that were eventually exported.

“We are doing this urgently following specific instructions for the same from the Union Ministry of Finance-constituted committee meant for the formulation of All Industry Rates of duty drawback when we raised our concerns directly on the reduction in the rebate of duties announced on the said two ranges of products by 0.3 per cent,” said Raja M. Shanmugam, president, Tirupur Exporters Association.

The exporters would be quickly giving the statement showing that sufferance of tax and excise duties were higher than the revised scale of duty rebates as the government had plans to enforce the new scales of refunds from November 15.

According to them, both the swimsuit and baby wears are in high demand in the overseas markets and hence, cost competitiveness at the manufacturers’ level will play a key role in remaining competitive with the competitors from other countries.

Though the 0.3 per cent reduction on the rebate for swimsuit and baby wears annoy the exporters here, they are of all cheers for increasing some of the duty refund scales especially for the men’s wear and few other significant apparels.