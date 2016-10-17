National » Tamil Nadu

VELLORE, October 17, 2016
Updated: October 17, 2016 10:13 IST

Recharge wells being built to boost water table

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Collector S.A. Raman inspecting the construction of a recharge well at Kaniyambadi block.— PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Collector S.A. Raman inspecting the construction of a recharge well at Kaniyambadi block.— PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

During rains, the water will seep into these wells and push up the water table

An age-old practice is receiving a modern twist to improve the water table in Kaniyambadi block of Vellore district. Recharge wells, also known as ring wells (‘urai kinaru’ in Tamil), are being built in 21 panchayats of Kaniyambadi block to improve the water table.

Officials of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) said the workforce of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme was engaged in building the recharge wells, with the technical support of Naganadhi River Rejuvenation Project, a non-governmental organisation.

“The aim of constructing the recharge wells is to conserve rainwater and increase the water table. It is being carried out on a pilot basis in Kaniyambadi block. Water from the stream will flow into these wells,” a senior official said. They would carry out an impact study to see how this helped in improving water table for one to two years.

Chandrasekaran Kuppan, director of Naganadhi River Rejuvenation Project and The Art of Living teacher, said the government had issued work orders to build 319 recharge wells in 21 panchayats in Kaniyambadi block under MGNREGA. The NGO is concentrating on the 366 square kilometre catchment area of Naganadhi river to rejuvenate it. The river has more than 800 km length of streams covering approximately 62 villages.

“A part of Naganadhi river’s catchment area lies in the 21 panchayats in Kaniyambadi block. Work is on in 11 villages now. Till now, we have completed 28 recharge wells,” he said.

On Saturday, Collector S.A. Raman inspected the works to build the wells at Vallam village in the block.

Earlier, the ring wells were used to fetch water, now it was used to increase the water level, he said.

In fact, the model had been successful in rejuvenating Vedavathi river in Chikmagalur of Karnataka where the NGO had built 300 recharge wells. “We are constructing another 5,000 here this year. We have rejuvenated three rivers in Karnataka — Vedavathi, Kumudavathi and Palar at its origin in Karnataka,” he said.

In Vellore district, the NGO in 2014 built five recharge wells at Salamanatham village, he said. “It rained three times after we built the wells. Water from the stream had flown into the recharge wells. The people of the village informed us that farm wells that had been dry for 10 to 15 years saw water following the rains.”

On an average, these recharge wells were 20-foot deep, 15-foot long, and six-foot wide, he added.

Water does not flow into the river directly. “Once the groundwater level increases, water reaches the lakes in the second year, and then flows into the river in the third year following three monsoons,” he said. Periasamy, project officer of DRDA, Vellore, was present.

More In: Tamil Nadu | National | Puducherry
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Plea challenging 2G court’s jurisdiction on Aircel-Maxis case withdrawn

AIADMK, DMK workers in Pollachi fight over CM’s health condition

Aravakurichi, Thanjavur polls to be held on Nov. 19

Cauvery dispute: Stalin, MLAs court arrest

Cauvery controversy: Stalin, DMK MLAs stage protest, arrested

Santhi set to rebuild life as official athletic coach

Pa. Ranjith ventures into production

Two held for poaching

Science exhibition brings students’ creativity to the fore

ATC

The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

Chennai

Korattur’s concern: Sewage overflow

Rajnikanth makes a quiet visit to hospital`

Campaign against open defecation on tracks

A poromboke history of Chennai

6,500 students attempt to crack Big Bang Edge Test

Making headway, fashionably

Making your passion count

Madurai

Tricycles, alive and kicking only in Madurai

Santhi set to rebuild life as official athletic coach

Special prayers for Chief Minister

IGNOU plans new courses in regional languages

Periyakottai brinjal, pride of farmers

“Days of mass recruitment drive by IT companies are over”

“Strengthen alumni network”

Chennai police not obeying law, allege rights activists

Youth arrested for chain-snatching

IGNOU plans new courses

Coimbatore

AIADMK, DMK workers in Pollachi fight over CM’s health condition

Case against DMK cadre and 21 others for spreading rumours about CM

Deepavali: demand yet to pick up for omni bus tickets

Textile mills look at promoting warehouse in Colombo for cotton

Giving thrust to sustainable farming

Tiruchirapalli

Water release from Mettur reduced by 6,000 cusecs

Security stepped up at airport ahead of Sirisena’s visit

“Need to provide fresh impetus to educate poor”

Traffic diversion on Salai road causes heavy congestion

Collector reviews sanitation measures

“Form CMB”

Registrar of Bharathidasan University resigns

Fourth micro compost manufacturing yard inaugurated

Two knocked down by lorry near Tiruchi die

Puducherry

Cut in guideline value will affect revenue mobilisation

Meet discusses ways to eradicate polio

A fashion boutique that serves all tastes

Recharge wells being built to boost water table

AIADMK cadre perform pujas


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK supporters have put up posters praying for the Chief Minister’s speedy recovery. Photo: G. Gnanavelmurugan

AIADMK, DMK workers in Pollachi fight over CM’s health condition

An AIADMK councillor and DMK worker have been admitted to a hospital in Pollachi in the district after they came to blows following an alte... »