BJP leader Tarun Vijay has appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to rebuild an 800-year-old temple with the help of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Referring to a recent report in The Hindu on the demolition of the Shiva temple built by the Kongu Cholas at Tholur village in Namakkal, in a letter to Ms. Jayalalithaa, the BJP leader, who also heads the Students and Youth for Thiruvalluvar outfit, said the demolition of the temple was against the tenets of poet-saint Thiruvalluvar and violated the values Tamil society represented.

“It is unfortunate that an ancient heritage of our nation has become a victim of the people who didn’t appreciate the value of preserving the cultural legacy,” he said and urged the Chief Minister to take action against those who brought it down. He urged her to rebuild the temple with help from the ASI.