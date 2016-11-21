Cyber security

Public wi-fi has become ubiquitous in modern life. From coffee shops to railway stations, wireless internet access are quick and easy means of working virtually anywhere. But, how far is your safety online guaranteed?

With lot of hackers around there are chances that they can steal all your information and use it for unlawful purposes. The open nature of the network allows for snooping, the network could be full of compromised machines, or most worryingly the hotspot itself could be malicious.

When you connect to an open wi-fi network, the network is generally unencrypted. Your unencrypted network traffic is then clearly visible to everyone in range. So if you are connected to your bank’s website, they would know it although they would not know what you were doing. If you are accessing something sensitive on a public wi-fi remember that even encrypted websites are hijacked. Recently, I read in a newspaper that almost 3.2 million debit card transactions have been carried out online in the last two weeks since the announcement of demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes. Wonder how far transactions were secure.

S.Premalatha

TGT Brindavanam

Prohibit swimming in seawater

With reference to your news ‘5 medical students rescued from drowning’ dated November 8, 2016, I feel that they are more fortunate.

Usually, the tourists visiting Puducherry plan to swim in the seawater out of curiosity without knowing the water current. So far we have lost many lives in the seawater and the list is very long.

Though the authorities place warning boards near the beaches, people, especially the students, continue to disobey. The authorities should take measures to prohibit swimming and the lodges in and around Puducherry must also inform the tourists that it is unsafe to swim in the sea.

K.Ramu

Nettappakam

Clean lake

Of late, efforts have been taken to get rid of hyacinth in Kanakan Lake. This has been done after a gap of two years. Now it gives a wonderful look with clean water. This also improves the storing capacity of the lake substantially and attracts migratory birds. Also, one should not forget the hard work done by the labourers to clean the lake. I congratulate them and also the authorities who initiated this work. Public shall also co-operate to keep the lake clean. One expects this cleaning work to be done periodically.

S. Jayapaul

Reddiyarpalayam

