Act against builders

The government should come out strongly against builders who failed to honour their commitment to property owners. In the past, several people have fallen into the trap of builders.

In certain cases, the builders have handed over unfinished property to the owners.

There are also complaints of using inferior quality materials for constructing buildings.

Now, some builders are offering concessions and attractive warranty period.

The government should prevail upon the registered builders to adopt best construction and business practices.

If the builders do not fall in line, the government should not hesitate to blacklist them.

V. Ramalingam,

Thattanchavady

Welcome gesture

It was a welcome gesture by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to greet teachers on the occasion of Deepavali. On the eve of Deepavali, the Lieutenant Governor addressed the teaching community at a function held at Kamban Kalaiarangam.

The teachers consider the gesture by the Lieutenant Governor as an additional bonus. The Lieutenant Governor has made use of the opportunity to gauge the plight of government institutions and the challenges to be addressed in the near future by the heads of schools to improve the functioning. She presented valuable books to the heads of institutions which were presented by the public on various occasions to her. Finally, she requested the heads of schools to convey her greetings to the children.

K. Ramu,

Nettappakam

(Readers can send their mails to pondy.thehindu@

gmail.comand The Hindu, No. 135 Mission Street, I Floor, Puducherry – 605001)