Dog menace

In the past 10 years in Puducherry town, the canine population has multiplied many times. Efforts to draw the attention of authorities, attempts of the government machineries have not yielded any fruitful results. The nuisance of stray dogs has gradually increased. The dogs on the streets of residential colonies now create anguish in walkers and vehicle riders, bite children and elders. In the recent past, some children were bitten by a stray dog that led to severe injuries. The government should take strongest action to end the menace.

K.Ramu

Nettappakam

Unused wells

Due to urbanisation, the realtors are converting the agriculture lands into plots. This has led to reduction in agricultural activities in many parts of Puducherry. The wells that are not in use in those lands may be identified and taken over by the government during this winter season. The debris in the identified wells may be cleared and used to increase the groundwater table.

V.Ramalingam

Thattanchavady Post

Bank holidays

The banks are closed on second and fourth Saturday every month. This is causing inconvenience to the customers and particularly for those requiring cash to meet emergent situations, especially during the festival season. Although the ATM facility can be utilised many customers may not have ATM linked accounts. The service should be customer friendly and hence the current practice of having holidays on alternate Saturday needs reconsidering.

S.Nadarajan

Jawahar Nagar

