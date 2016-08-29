Cleanliness drive

It is quite distressing to note that the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry is annoyed by the lack of cooperation for her cleanliness drive from the public and officials. She is also reported to have observed that in the absence of incinerators, the carcasses of dead animals are floating in the lake and drains and no segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste has been made in the dumping yard.

It is suggested that the public should be first taught about the above mentioned types of wastes through posters and other social media.

All the infrastructural facilities such as incinerators should have been made available prior to the commencement of the cleanliness drive.

I would rather like to suggest that each household may be provided free of cost with two plastic buckets of different colours with ‘biodegradable waste’ and ‘non-biodegradable waste’ written on it. Those who are entrusted with the collection of waste should have separate containers. In the dumping yard, separate places should be earmarked for biodegradable and non-biodegradable.

D. Muthukumarasamy

Villianur

Recruit qualified teachers

Due to heavy inflow of students seeking admission in arts and science for higher education, Government of Tamil Nadu is taking various measures including opening new colleges, new courses, increasing percentage of student’s strength for a course and opening second shift. Now classes are conducted in shift system (shift-I, II) in government arts colleges. During the academic year 2015-16, the government sanctioned appointment of 1683 and 1661 guest lecturers (GL) in shift-I and shift-II systems respectively. The shift-II system runs only by guest lecturers. Among them, more than 80 per cent of the guest lecturers do not meet the UGC’s minimum qualification for teaching in colleges and universities. At same time a number of NET, SET, SLET and Ph.D. holders, are finding it hard to get into academic jobs. If this continues, it will affect the standard of students. I therefore request the government of Tamil Nadu to recruit guest lecturers against vacancies fulfilling UGC’s minimum qualifications for teaching, in both shift systems.

D. Dhakshanamoorthy

Tirukoilur, Villupuram

