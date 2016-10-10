Arresting rise of road levels

Most Chennaites would agree that poor drainage system and the encroachment on waterbodies had led to the 2015 flooding. Now, adding to this, is the rising road levels. With concrete jungles surrounding it, these roads will arrest water flow and pose a danger. To overcome this, roads need to be entrusted with reputable contractors who will use latest equipment to scrap the old blacktopped surfaces and help maintain road levels. Further, there also needs to be proper drainage systems.

R. Ganesan,

Adambakkam

Aadhaar card vs. ration card

Ration shops in our Kumaran Nagar, Virugambakkam, have been harassing card holders to submit the Aadhaar cards of all members listed on the card. Whether this is done for issuing new ration cards or smart cards, this practice is pointless as the Supreme Court itself has made it clear that Aadhaar cards should not to be made mandatory for any purpose. If the Government seeks an Aadhaar card for issuing a ration card, will it not suffice that one member — the head of the family — produces the same. Many residents fear that their name will be cancelled from the ration card if they cannot produce an Aadhaar card. Will the government clarify and take a stand?

N. Subramanian,

Virugambakkam

Speed up rail line work

With four railway lines between Chennai-Egmore and Tambaram, EMU trains operate frequently. However, as there are only two tracks between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, these trains operate with a frequency of 30 minutes. Only recently, and after much delay due to inadequate funds, work began on a third line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu. Many important stations like Perungalatur , Vandalur , Urapakkam , Guduvancheri, Potheri , Maraimalai Nagarand Paranur are located between Tambaram and Chengalpattu. We request Southern Railway to speed up work on the third line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu.

B. Varadarajan,

Perungalathur

Repair damaged stretch

A damaged portion of the First Main Road, New Colony, Chromepet, was left unattended for years. This wreacked havoc on residents living in the area during the 2015 deluge, with floodwater entering homes instead of flowing into stormwater drains. Even after appealing to the ward councillor for nine months, no steps have been taken to redress this grievance. Authorities need to take action before it gets too late.

M. S. Vaidyanathan,

Chromepet

Sewage overflows

The improper execution of widening of stormwater drains has led rainwater and effluents from Ambattur Industrial Estate being re-routed to smaller drains in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board Colony. Unable to cope with the heavy inflow, these drains get chocked leading to sewage spills that contaminate nearby wells. Repeated requests to authorities have yielded no results and urgent action is needed.

Anita V. R.

Korattur