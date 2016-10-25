New train

It is necessary to introduce a new train to Thoothukudi, a major business hub. If the gauge conversion between Pattukottai and Karaikudi gets completed, more south-bound trains can be operated through Karaikudi and Manamadurai. The station yard bottlenecks at Egmore could be overcome by speeding up the work at Tambaram.

S. Vairamani,

Karaikudi.

Service road

A service road was laid at an estimate of Rs. 6 crore in Paramakudi to connect NH49 near Muthiah Kovil and Kakkathoppu recently. But motorists are not able to identify the road in the absence of proper lighting and indication boards.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi.

More buses

The bus route that connects Attankarai from Ramanathapuram town, via Panaikulam and Alagankulam, attracts heavy crowd of passengers on all days. Commuters working in Ramanathapuram take this route. The services provided by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and a few private operators on this route are inadequate. Hence, more buses should be operated by the TNSTC on this route to avoid rush of passengers.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram.