Officials seized 3 tonnes of ration rice as it was about to be smuggled from two railway stations to Thiruvananthapuram by train on Wednesday.

When a team of officials attached to the Department of Civil Supplies conducted surprise check at Kottar Railway Station on Wednesday, they seized 2 tonnes of ration rice packed in 43 bags even as the consignment was about to be loaded in the train bound for Thiruvananthapuram.

In a similar raid, the officials seized one tonne ration rice from Pallivilai Town Railway Station.

Further investigations are on.