Tamil Nadu

KARUR, November 20, 2016
Updated: November 20, 2016 05:40 IST

Rare experience of getting fingers inked twice

A voter shows his inked index fingers after casting his vote in Aravakurichi.— Photo: A.Muralitharan
A voter shows his inked index fingers after casting his vote in Aravakurichi.— Photo: A.Muralitharan

Getting one’s left index finger inked during election is a common sight. It is mainly followed to prevent bogus voters. But some voters in the Aravakurichi constituency had the unique experience of getting both their index fingers inked.

While their right hand index fingers were marked to identify that they had exchanged demonetised currency at banks, their left hand index finger was inked as proof of casting their vote.

“It is a unique experience for me. My both fingers are inked,” said T. Kaviarasan of Aravakurichi, an IT employee working in Bengaluru.

Mr. Kaviarasan said the election authorities showed no hesitation in marking their finger with indelible ink when he told that his right index finger was marked for exchanging money.

