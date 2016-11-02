Special teams will monitor poultry farms in Namakkal to prevent the spread of the avian influenza that has been reported in Alappuzha region in Kerala, and checkposts have been put up on Coimbatore-Kerala border to prevent the entry of flu-infected poultry birds.

The district administration in Namakkal has formed 50 rapid response teams to monitor about 1,100 poultry farms round-the-clock and carry out precautionary measures.

Collector M. Asia Mariam chaired a meeting with officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry, Health Services, and representatives from Tamil Nadu Egg Poultry Farmers Federation on Monday to discuss the preventive measures. While there was no imminent threat of a spread, the flu in New Delhi, Gwalior and Kerala caused concern among the poultry farmers in Namakkal.

At the meeting in which officials from Fire and Rescue Services Department, Forests Department, town panchayats and municipalities participated, the Collector asked officials to monitor water bodies and bird sanctuaries so as to report death of birds.

She also called upon farmers to report any mass death of birds, either to the rapid response teams or officials of the Animal Husbandry department, so that intensive measures to check the spread of the flu could be carried out.

The rapid response teams would lift samples from the poultry and have these tested regularly to check of any signs of the flu. The farmers were also asked to look out for any potential source of infection and spray disinfectant in the poultry sheds.

Special Correspondent reports from Coimbatore:

Following directions from the District Administration in Coimbatore, the Animal Husbandry Department has established 12 check posts along the Tamil Nadu - Kerala border, bringing all the inter-State roads under close surveillance in terms of movement of poultry stock. Coimbatore has five check posts at Velandavalam, Walayar and Anaikatti while Pollachi has seven, including those at Govindapuram, Meenakshipuram and Naduppuni.

The teams have been strictly ordered to ensure that vehicles carrying poultry birds, suspected to be flu-affected, should not be permitted into Tamil Nadu. Just as chicken and eggs go from Tamil Nadu, ducks and duck eggs come into Tamil Nadu from Kerala. The teams at the check-posts are equipped to fumigate the vehicles that either enter Tamil Nadu or pass through Tamil Nadu to other regions that had ordered for poultry consignments.