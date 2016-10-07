This communally sensitive district topped the south zone, comprising nine districts, in detection of crimes and recovery of properties in murders for gain, robberies, dacoities and chain snatching, according to statistics available till September end.

“We have topped the south zone by achieving 66.25 per cent in crime detection and 62 per cent in property recovery,” Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan told The Hindu here on Thursday.

According to the crime statistics released for January to September, the district witnessed 240 cases and the district police had so far detected 159 cases. The total properties lost in the criminal cases were estimated at Rs. 2.19 crore, and the police had recovered properties worth Rs. 1.35 crore, he said.

The district police had achieved the distinction despite being short-staffed, he said. Mr. Manivannan said the district had witnessed 23 murders and the police had cracked 22 of them. Similarly, of the 22 robbery cases reported, the police had arrested the accused in 19 cases, he said, adding the district had witnessed only one chain snatching case in nine months.

Early detection of crimes and recovery of properties were possible as the police worked as a team and maintained close rapport with the villagers by periodically visiting the villages. The Cyber Cell and technical team also helped in cracking criminal cases quickly, he said.

After filing charge sheets in murder cases, the respective investigation officers had ensured that the accused were convicted in the court of law. This year, courts in the district had convicted and awarded life sentence to the accused in seven murder cases, he said.

From January to December 2015, the district had witnessed 404 criminal cases, including murders for gain, and the police had detected 289 cases (71.53 per cent), he said. The south zone comprised Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts.