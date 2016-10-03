This would help save the crops by supplementing irrigation water supply at the terminal stage

Every year farmers in this arid district look up to the north east monsoon to successfully harvest paddy crops and this year, the district administration has geared up to save rainwater by digging up about 750 farm ponds, renovating 33 irrigation tanks and cleaning up 62 kms long supply channels.

Farm pond model was introduced in the district four years ago to help farmers harvest rainwater during the monsoon and save the crops by supplementing irrigation at the terminal stage.

As it has turned out to be a success, the district administration has dug up more farm ponds.

“This year, we proposed to dig 1,331 farm ponds and have already dug up 750 ponds,” Collector S Natarajan said adding the remaining would be completed in the coming months.

With this, the number of farm ponds has risen to about 3,750 and the district is all set to emerge as the only district in the State to have more than 5,000 farm ponds by the end of 2017-18.

The district was initially sanctioned 5,131 farm ponds and after it completed digging up 3,000 ponds during 2015-16, the government wanted to allot the remaining 2,131 ponds to other districts but the Collector prevailed upon the government to treat the district as a special case and got back those ponds. “We will have all the 5,131 farm ponds in place after digging 800 ponds during 2017-18,” Mr. Natarajan said.

Workers employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the engineering wing of the Agriculture Department have been engaged in digging the ponds.

A farmer could save about 1,350 cubic meter of water in a pond, which would be enough to save crops at the terminal stage, when the monsoon fails.

Renovated irrigation tanks

As a special case, the district administration has renovated 33 irrigation tanks and cleaned up supply channels to the length of 42 kms at a total cost of Rs 25.60 crore under the Repair, Renovation and Restoration (RRR) scheme, the Collector said.

Under repair and maintenance, it has made ready another 21 kms long supply channels at a cost of Rs 3 crore, he said.

Ahead of the north east monsoon, the district administration has made ready disaster management measures on the one hand and created sources to save rainwater on the other, the Collector said.