205 CCTV cameras installed, proposal to install 150 more, says SP

In a bid to bring all the vulnerable and strategic locations in the district under the purview of digital eyes, the District police have installed 205 CCTV cameras in various parts at a cost of Rs. 1 crore and proposed to install 150 more cameras in the coming months, Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan has said.

After Deputy Inspector General (Ramanathapuram range) Kapil Saratkar inaugurated the control room at the Town police station here on Thursday, the SP said the district police have installed cameras at all strategic points to contain criminal activities and detain the culprits within shortest possible time with the help of footages.

In Ramanathapuram division alone, the police have installed 157 cameras with private sponsorship, he said adding cameras have also been installed at Paramakudi, Kamudhi and Rameswaram areas. The night vision 3Mega pixel cameras would take pictures in 360 degrees and work under all climatic conditions, thanks to the inbuilt automatic climatic control fan, he said.

“We proposed to install 150 more CCTV cameras utilising Road Safety Fund of Rs. 35 lakh,” the SP said. While 70 cameras would be installed with government funding, 80 cameras would be installed with private sponsorship, he said.

Besides, the district police have also decided to enhance the security at the historic Sri Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram and Erwadi Dargah by installing additional CCTV cameras, the SP said. Strategic points in Devipattinam, Thiruvadanai, Thondi, Parthibanur, Kamuthi and important junctions on the East Coast Road (ECR) have also been identified for installing CCTV cameras, he said.

An Inspector of police, heading the technical wing would monitor the functioning of the cameras under the overall supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) S Sarvesh Raj, he said. Installation of CCTV cameras would serve deterrence to the criminals and anti-social elements and those in road junctions would help to regulate traffic and identify hit and run vehicles, he added.