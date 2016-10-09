Collector S. Natarajan inspected multi-purpose evacuation centres constructed at 23 places in the district to accommodate people during cyclone and natural disasters and fish landing centres under construction at Danushkodi and Mukundarayar Chathiram for hygienic handling of catches.

The multi-purpose evacuation centres were being constructed at 23 places in the district by the Public Works Department (PWD) at a total cost of Rs. 65 crore to accommodate affected people during distress and would be thrown them open for running schools and community centres for public use during normal season.

On Saturday, the Collector, accompanied by PWD Assistant Executive Engineer Kuruthivel Maran, inspected eight centres which were ready to accommodate people in Rameswaram island and nearby places.

Noting that the PWD has completed civil work and installed facilities in 11 centres, the Collector instructed the officials to speed up the work in other places. Each centre has a 20,000 litre capacity overhead tank, generator and kitchen and could accommodate more than 1,000 people during evacuation. Work in four centres would be completed by next month and eight others by December, Mr. Maran said.

The Collector also inspected the progress of work at fish landing centres, constructed at Danushkodi and Mukundarayar Chathiram to help fishermen handle the catch in a hygienic manner. The centres would have boat jetties, auction centres and fish drying platforms, official sources said. They could handle 20 tonnes of fish at a time, they added.

NABARD aid

The Engineering division of the Fisheries department has taken up construction of fishing landing centres at these two places and Thangachimadam, Pamban, Vedalai and T Mariyur at a total cost of Rs. 44.70 crore with financial assistance from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Barring Danushkodi and Mukundarayar Chathiram, the four other centres would have facilities for net mending, the sources added. The fish landing centre at Mukundarayar Chathiram would be ready by this year end and the centre at Danushkodi by February next, the sources said.