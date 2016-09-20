Even as doubts are being raised about the death of Ramkumar, the lone suspected assailant in the Swathi murder case, his advocate S.P. Ramaraj told The Hindu that Ramkumar was not suicidal. Excerpts from the interview.

When did you meet Ramkumar last and what did you discuss with him?

I met him at prison on Saturday and had a long conservation until 1 p.m. I told him with that he would soon get bail. When I asked him why he was worried, he said he had been languishing in jail for an offence that he never committed.

He also said after coming out on bail, he would prove that he was innocent. I believe that he might know the person who is involved in the murder.

When I asked him whether he knew the girl (Swathi), Ramkumar said he had never seen her. He said he would elaborate on these things when he came out on bail.

What do you think of his reported suicide?

He was convinced that he would be able to prove his innocence. His death should be not treated as suicide. Why should it not be viewed as murder? Ramkumar’s death is suspicious. He was in a high security block and was always guarded by two guards besides warders. There is no live wire that is within the reach of prisoners. These are the possibilities: He was probably deliberately executed within or outside the prison premises. We are very clear that Ramkumar’s death is a blatant murder.

Did the police inform you of his condition on Sunday?

I contacted the prison officials on Sunday after seeing media reports, and I was told that he was sent to the hospital since he had stomach ache. But he was sent to the hospital after he was dead. The Prison Department has deliberately suppressed the truth. I have still not been allowed to see the body.