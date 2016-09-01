To spread the message of eye donation, an awareness rally was taken out here on Wednesday.

Organised by the District Blindness Control Society, District Collector V. Sampath flagged off the rally from Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in which doctors, nurses, and students participated.

The Collector said that 1.2 lakh people were affected with cataract problem and had lost their vision in the country. He asked the people to come forward and register themselves for donating their eyes so that visionless people would get their vision.

Also, more youngsters suffer from cornea problems and lose their vision.

Hence, corneal transplantation would help them, he added. Awareness message on the need to donate eyes were being created among the people, he said.

In Salem district, from 2015 to 2016, 13 pair of eyes was received through donations and 36 persons have regained their vision.

Currently 37 persons were waiting for receiving donated eyes while 224 pairs of eyes were registered for eye donations.

P. Kanagaraj, principal, Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Joint Director of Medical Services Dr. M.R. Inbasekaran, Deputy Director of Health Services K. Poongodi, S. Cholamadevi, Project Director, District Blindness Control Society and others participated in the rally that ended at Collectorate.