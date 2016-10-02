The Ramanathapuram District Senior Citizen’s Federation celebrated ‘International Senior Citizens Day’ by taking out a rally here on Saturday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police S Sarvesh Raj flagged off the rally and exhorted the people to help and support senior citizens.

S. Jesuraj, who presided over the function, said the Federation adopted resolutions urging the Centre to extend the 50 per cent railway concession available to senior women citizens to men also without any discrimination.

The Federation also urged the Centre to exempt senior citizens from paying income tax or enhance the income tax exemption limit. The Federation urged the Centre to enhance the old age pension given to senior citizens under the social protection scheme to Rs 2,000 per month.

In another resolution, the Federation urged the State government to provide free bus pass to all senior citizens.