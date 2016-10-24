For a cause:Nursing students took out an awareness rally on blood donation in Erode recently.PHOTO: M. GOVARTHAN

A rally by about 200 nursing students marked the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day in Erode district recently.

District Collector S. Prabakar flagged off the rally organised by District HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control Unit with support from Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society.

During the course of the rally from VOC Park Ground to Government Headquarters Hospital, students and representatives of non-government organisations raised slogans and distributed pamphlets urging people to show compassion to society through donating blood.

Donating of blood will save others lives and cut down risks of heart ailment of donors.

By donating blood once, 500 calories could be burnt, they explained.

There are two government blood banks attached to hospitals in Erode and Gobichettipalayam in the district, which, together collected 3,327 units during 2015-16 through conduct of 75 blood donation camps.