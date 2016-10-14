Rally marks International Day for Disaster Reduction

A rally being taken out on the International Day for Disaster Reduction in Vellore on Thursday.— PHOTO: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Over 1,500 people took part in a rally to mark the International Day for Disaster Reduction on Thursday. Collector S. A. Raman flagged-off the rally at the Nethaji Stadium.

According to a press release, students of schools, colleges and members of the Indian Red Cross Society, Nehru Yuva Kendra and other NGOs took part in the rally that concluded at the Vellore Fort. The participants held placards with messages to create awareness on disaster management.

Following the rally, Fire and Rescue Services personnel conducted a demonstration at the Vellore Fort’s moat on flood safety and how to rescue those caught in floods.

Monsoon preparedness

The Collector said that awareness programmes on the occasion of the International Day for Disaster Reduction were held at the district headquarters and all taluks.

Considering the damage caused by floods in the district during the northeast monsoon last year, various precautionary measures have already been taken, he said.

As part of these precautionary measures, the Public Works Department (PWD), Rural Development Department, local bodies such as Corporations, municipalities, town panchayats and panchayats have taken up works to desilt lakes, canals and strengthen bunds of water bodies.

Mr. Raman said that thus far, the PWD has renovated lakes and canals for 500 km, while the Rural Development department has taken up works for 85 km. The works would be carried out throughout the district and completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon, he added.

P. Pakalavan, Superintendent of Police, Vellore, was present at the rally.