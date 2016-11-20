Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict applies for parole

Nalini, the life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has sent a petition to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister seeking six-month parole, her advocate P.Pugazhendhi said on Saturday.

After meeting Nalini in the special prison for women, Vellore, Mr. Pugazhendhi said she sent the petition to the government on November 12 through prison superintendent.

In the petition she said that she had been in prison for the last 26 years and in 2014 the Tamil Nadu government passed a resolution for her release along with other convicts in the case. But the Union government challenged the decision and the matter was now with the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court.

Mr. Pugazhendhi said that there were instances in the past in which prisoners were released on long parole due to delay in government’s decision making.

“Once they are on parole they could be monitored by the probationary officer for three years. If their conduct was good in that period they may be released permanently,” he added.

Mr. Pugazhendhi also said a 500 -page memoir of Nalini would be published on November 24 in Chennai.