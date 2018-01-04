‘Rajini’s critics pay only lip service to their own ideology’

more-in

Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam founder Tamilaruvimanian, who is among those instrumental in influencing actor Rajinikanth to take the political plunge, is dismissive of criticism that the superstar lacks ideology. In an interview with The Hindu on Wednesday, Mr. Tamilaruvimanian, widely regarded as an advisor to the actor, charged, “Those who accuse Rajinikanth of lacking political ideology actually have never been sincere to their own ideology or are paying lip service to it.” He asserts that Mr. Rajinikanth’s emergence indicated the fall of Dravidian politics in Tamil Nadu and that his critics are not able to stomach his popularity. Excerpts:

How do you respond to the criticism that Mr. Rajinikanth has no political ideology and his emergence will create a generation without any interest in core political issues?

What sort of ideology is being followed in Tamil Nadu today? Mr. Rajinikanth wants to completely change the State’s political culture. Today, the Dravidian parties and leaders retain cadres to raise slogans, sing paeans of praise, erect cut-outs, affix posters and distribute pamphlets. Mr. Rajinikanth, however, does not want to confine them to the status of mere volunteers, but is keen on making them watchdogs of society. That is why he called them as guardians. The DMK is seeking to capitalise on the absence of Jayalalithaa to win the next Assembly elections and T.T.V. Dhinakaran is a creation of the media. People are fed up with the rule of the Dravidian parties and Mr. Rajinikanth is going to fill the vacuum. His announcement about entering politics has come as a jolt to everyone.

In what way can Mr. Rajinikanth prove to be an alternative?

There are actors and actors. But people do not see Mr Rajinikanth merely as an actor. He personifies truth, simplicity and always keeps his promises. I feel like laughing when political parties and leaders preach about ideology. Periyar had an ideology and the Dravidar Kazhagam today has no reach to take his ideas to the people. The political parties, the offshoot of the Dravidian movement, have long ago given up his ideology or have made compromises. They are just paying lip service to their ideology.

His announcement that he would herald spiritual politics has stirred a controversy…

Spiritual politics is nothing new to the country. Even when Mahatma Gandhi preached spirituality in politics, he was accused of mingling religion and politics. He made it clear that truth and non-violence were his religion. It has something to do with our mind. If you have a pure mind, your politics also will be free from corruption and narrow, sectarian issues like caste and religion. Spiritualism in politics is to unite everyone and to dispense with hatred and enmity. The Dravidian parties, instead of eradicating caste system, have encouraged sectarian political ideas when the world is called a global village. The AIADMK is writing its last chapter in Tamil Nadu politics and the DMK will not be in a position to win the next general election. What has happened in Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar (bypoll) explains its fate. The people who are against the AIADMK regime are not ready to vote for the DMK. Leaders of the DMK claim that money changed everything in the constituency. Do they say that the voters who favoured their party even when Jayalalithaa was alive have become a saleable commodity? The end of Dravidian rule will be the happiest occasion for me as I joined Kamaraj on the day Congress was defeated and the DMK emerged victorious.