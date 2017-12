more-in

After more than two decades of uncertainty, actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced that he will reveal his political ambitions on December 31.

"I will reveal my decision on December 31. I am hesitating because I know the problems that come with entering politics," he said at a meet-and-greet event with fans in Raghavendra Kalyanamandapam in Chenna.

"I have not said I will enter politics but only that I will reveal my decision on December 31," he said.