Rajinikanth launches website after announcing political entry

Snapshop of the video released by actor Rajinikanth announcing his new website. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

A day after announcing his entry into politics, actor Rajinikanth has launched a website rajinimandram.org to consolidate his fanbase.

Through a short video posted on his official Twitter page, Rajinikanth thanked his supporters for backing his decision of foray into politics.

The actor announced that “all those who wish to bring about a political change in Tamil Nadu, irrespective of their membership in his fan clubs,” can register in his new site with their names and EPIC voter identification details.

Ending over two decades of speculation, 'superstar' Rajinikanth on New Year's Eve announced his entry into politics and said that he would contest in the 234 constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“I will start a political party a few months before elections and tell people about our ideology and policies and tell people what we will do and what we won’t. If we can’t do it, we will resign in three years,” he had said.